Kochi: Two fishermen were killed after a small motorised fishing boat carrying five people capsized in the Arabian Sea off the Puthuvype Lighthouse in Kochi on Saturday morning. The deceased were identified as Sebastian alias Devassy (70), son of Anthony, of Arakkal House, Puthuvype, and Sabu (58), son of Gangadharan, of Pallath House, Puthuvype.

According to the First Information Report registered at the Fort Kochi Coastal Police Station, the incident occurred while a group of fishermen belonging to a local ‘Vattavala fishing group’- a traditional fishing collective that uses the indigenous Vattavala, a circular cast/scoop net operated jointly by multiple boats-had ventured into the sea for their routine fishing expedition.

The police said that eight small fishing boats had set out from the Vypin coast at around 5 am. By around 8.30 am, the fishermen were operating about 10 to 15 metres west of the shoreline near the Puthuvype Lighthouse, using a collaborative multi-boat fishing method to deploy their nets.

During the operation, a powerful wave suddenly struck one of the motorised boats carrying five fishermen, causing it to overturn and throwing all of them into the sea.

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The police said the fishermen were experienced locals familiar with the waters. However, the Puthuvype coast is known for its strong undertow and powerful backward tidal currents, making it extremely difficult for anyone who falls into the sea to regain control.

Three of the fishermen managed to battle the rough sea and swim back to the shore safely. Sebastian and Sabu, however, were swept away by the strong currents and went missing.

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An extensive search operation was launched immediately by fellow fishermen and was later joined by the Marine Wing of the Fort Kochi Coastal Police. After nearly two hours of searching, the bodies of Sebastian and Sabu were found floating near the spot where they had disappeared at around 10.30 am. Officers said both had drowned by the time they were recovered.

The victims were rushed to Ernakulam General Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

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Fort Kochi Coastal Police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, which deals with inquiries into unnatural deaths. The police are completing the inquest and post-mortem procedures at Ernakulam General Hospital before handing over the bodies to the families.