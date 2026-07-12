Kochi: The Aluva East Police in Ernakulam have registered a case against a woman doctor at a government hospital in the district in connection with an alleged medical negligence incident involving a six-month-old boy.

The incident occurred at the District Government Hospital in Aluva, where the accused, Dr Habna Rubshi, is employed. She has been booked under Section 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to causing hurt by a rash or negligent act that endangers human life or the personal safety of others.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the infant, Muhammed Duvan, was taken to the hospital for immunisation. The doctor allegedly prescribed an excessive dose of liquid paracetamol instead of the recommended dosage to manage a fever that may develop after vaccination. "Dr Habna Rubshi was the duty doctor at the time," a police officer said.

Police said the alleged overdose caused health complications, following which the child was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi for five days. The parents told the police they spent around ₹80,000 on the treatment.

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"The child has since been discharged and has recovered completely. His parents reached the station and lodged the complaint soon after the boy was discharged," the police officer added.

Muhammed Duvan is the younger son of Noorudheen, a resident of Aluva. Police said the investigation is underway and that the doctor's statement will be recorded soon.