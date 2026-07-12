Cognito Abacus World Championship Prize Distribution in Thiruvananthapuram; anti-drug drawing campaign in Kollam; inauguration of a special 'Digital Wellness' program for youth in Kozhikode, and so on are some of the events in Kerala on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Press Club: Book launch organised by ‘Paridhi,’ with Vice Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummel. 5:00 pm.

Book launch organised by ‘Paridhi,’ with Vice Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummel. 5:00 pm. Hassan Marakkar Hall, Near AKG Centre: M F Snehasangamam (Friendly Gathering), featuring Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Indrans. 5:00 pm.

M F Snehasangamam (Friendly Gathering), featuring Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Indrans. 5:00 pm. Press Club S S Ram Hall: Motor Driving School Operators Association INTUC District Committee Session, with V.S. Sivakumar. 10:00 am.

Motor Driving School Operators Association INTUC District Committee Session, with V.S. Sivakumar. 10:00 am. Press Club S S Ram Hall: Cognito Abacus World Championship Prize Distribution, with Karamana Jayan. 4:30 pm.

Cognito Abacus World Championship Prize Distribution, with Karamana Jayan. 4:30 pm. Press Club PCS Hall: Book launch of ‘Global Vision of Sree Narayana Guru’ by Dr B Vivekanandan. 4:30 pm.

Book launch of ‘Global Vision of Sree Narayana Guru’ by Dr B Vivekanandan. 4:30 pm. Avaduthura, Kovalam: Coastal Literary Journey. 2:00 pm.

Coastal Literary Journey. 2:00 pm. Padma Cafe Auditorium, Statue: Aksharashloka Sadass (Recitation Session) by Vidyadhiraja Aksharashloka Samithi. 3:00 pm.

Aksharashloka Sadass (Recitation Session) by Vidyadhiraja Aksharashloka Samithi. 3:00 pm. YMCA Hall, Statue: Exhibition of Bengal New Rang Mahal Apparel. 10:00 am.

Exhibition of Bengal New Rang Mahal Apparel. 10:00 am. Valiyashala Vanika Vaishya Sangham Bhavan: State-level inauguration of Kerala Vanika Vaishya Sangham’s participation in 'Operation Toofan,' by Minister C.P. John. 1:00 pm.

State-level inauguration of Kerala Vanika Vaishya Sangham’s participation in 'Operation Toofan,' by Minister C.P. John. 1:00 pm. Mangalapuram Cricket Stadium: Akhila Kerala Sivankutty Memorial Cricket Tournament. 7:30 am.

Akhila Kerala Sivankutty Memorial Cricket Tournament. 7:30 am. Sreekariyam Tatwamasi Atma Vidya Vedi: Discourse by Swami Durgananda Saraswathi. 4:30 pm.

Kollam

Ashramam Maidan: Marathon organised by Souls of Kollam in association with KIMS Health DBM. Minister Bindukrishna will be present. 7:00 am.

Marathon organised by Souls of Kollam in association with KIMS Health DBM. Minister Bindukrishna will be present. 7:00 am. Kollam Beach: Anti-drug drawing campaign organised by Creative Canvas. 10:00 am.

Kottayam

Thirunakkara Sree Narayana Cultural Hall: Janashakti Congress Kerala Vetri Kazhagam Joint Front District Convention. Inauguration by Janashakti Congress State President Manoj Shankaranellur. 3:00 pm.

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Kochi

Vypin Ro-Ro Jetty: Inauguration of the Corporation's new Ro-Ro service on the Fort Kochi – Vypin route by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan. 9:30 am.

Inauguration of the Corporation's new Ro-Ro service on the Fort Kochi – Vypin route by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan. 9:30 am. Ernakulam Town Hall : Justice and Solidarity Conference by Solidarity Youth Movement Kerala. 9:30 am.

: Justice and Solidarity Conference by Solidarity Youth Movement Kerala. 9:30 am. Ramavarma Club : Pharmaceutical and Sales Managers Association (PASWA) State Conference. 10:00 am.

: Pharmaceutical and Sales Managers Association (PASWA) State Conference. 10:00 am. Kaloor Renewal Centre : Kerala Gazetted Officers Union Founding Conference. Inauguration by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, along with Ministers Abdul Gafoor and Roji M. John. 10:30 am.

: Kerala Gazetted Officers Union Founding Conference. Inauguration by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, along with Ministers Abdul Gafoor and Roji M. John. 10:30 am. C Achutha Menon Hall, Ernakulam T.D. Road : Salim Kumar Commemoration and Friendly Gathering, with Sunil P. Ilayidom. 10:00 am.

: Salim Kumar Commemoration and Friendly Gathering, with Sunil P. Ilayidom. 10:00 am. Lalithakala Akademi Durbar Hall : ‘The After Show’ Art Exhibition. 10:00 am.

: ‘The After Show’ Art Exhibition. 10:00 am. Changampuzha Cultural Centre, Edappally : Kavyamoola (Poetry Session) at 3:00 pm, Bharatanatyam at 6:00 pm.

: Kavyamoola (Poetry Session) at 3:00 pm, Bharatanatyam at 6:00 pm. Kadavanthra Soyuz Library: Population Day Celebration, with a discourse by T.P. Lakshmidevi on 'Youth for the New Age'. 5:00 pm.

Population Day Celebration, with a discourse by T.P. Lakshmidevi on 'Youth for the New Age'. 5:00 pm. Kakkanad Suburban Club : Installation Ceremony for Wisemen's International Midwest India Region Zone 4 (2026-27 term). Inauguration by MP Hibi Eden. 6:00 pm.

: Installation Ceremony for Wisemen's International Midwest India Region Zone 4 (2026-27 term). Inauguration by MP Hibi Eden. 6:00 pm. Vivekananda Hall (Hassan Marakkar Hall): Book event for 'Marakkatha Chithram; Mayatha Drishyam' by M F Thomas.

Kozhikode

State Public Library : State Conference of the State Library Council Staff Association. Inauguration by M. Swaraj. 9:00 am.

: State Conference of the State Library Council Staff Association. Inauguration by M. Swaraj. 9:00 am. Town Hall : Music Gathering organised by Voice of World. 9:00 am.

: Music Gathering organised by Voice of World. 9:00 am. Meenchanda Arts College Campus : 'Autograph '96' Student Alumni Meet. 9:30 am.

: 'Autograph '96' Student Alumni Meet. 9:30 am. Kuttikattoor Yamaniya Hall: NEET CON 2026 Seminar organised by Yamaniya. 9:30 am.

NEET CON 2026 Seminar organised by Yamaniya. 9:30 am. Idyangara Yuvasahithi Samajam : 'Sugamam' Teacher Training. 9:30 am.

: 'Sugamam' Teacher Training. 9:30 am. Thali Guruvayoorappan Auditorium: Medical Aid Distribution and Honoring of Journalists, organised by Aashritha Charitable Trust. Inauguration by Mayor O. Sadasivan, with MLA V.K. Faisal Babu as Chief Guest. 10:00 am.

Medical Aid Distribution and Honoring of Journalists, organised by Aashritha Charitable Trust. Inauguration by Mayor O. Sadasivan, with MLA V.K. Faisal Babu as Chief Guest. 10:00 am. Vellimadukunnu amrita Krupa Speciality Centre : Free Epilepsy Treatment Camp. 10:00 am.

: Free Epilepsy Treatment Camp. 10:00 am. Regional Science Centre: 'Goal: The Science and Culture of Football' Exhibition, organised by the Regional Science Centre. 10:00 am.

'Goal: The Science and Culture of Football' Exhibition, organised by the Regional Science Centre. 10:00 am. MSS Auditorium : IMB State Delegates Meet. 10:00 am.

: IMB State Delegates Meet. 10:00 am. Indoor Stadium : District Championship inauguration organised by the Roll Ball Association, with V K Faisal Babu. 10:00 am.

: District Championship inauguration organised by the Roll Ball Association, with V K Faisal Babu. 10:00 am. Calicut City Bank Sajan Auditorium : All Kerala Private Bankers Association Kozhikode District Conference. 10:00 am.

: All Kerala Private Bankers Association Kozhikode District Conference. 10:00 am. Thali Thayyil Pooja Store : Spiritual Book Fair. Inauguration by Artist Madanan. 10:30 am.

: Spiritual Book Fair. Inauguration by Artist Madanan. 10:30 am. Hotel Span, Jail Road : Calicut Master Cricketers BMH – MPL Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament Player Auction. Inauguration by MP M.K. Raghavan. 11:30 am.

: Calicut Master Cricketers BMH – MPL Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament Player Auction. Inauguration by MP M.K. Raghavan. 11:30 am. STU Centre : Reception for MLAs in the district and A. Moosakoya Haji Memorial Award Distribution. 1:00 pm.

: Reception for MLAs in the district and A. Moosakoya Haji Memorial Award Distribution. 1:00 pm. Chalappuram Bullion Arcade : Annual Day Celebration organised by Alcoholics Anonymous Intergroup. 2:30 pm.

: Annual Day Celebration organised by Alcoholics Anonymous Intergroup. 2:30 pm. Chelanur Leela Apartment: Reception for MP M K Raghavan and MLA Vidya Balakrishnan, organised by Chelanur Mandalam Congress Committee. 2:30 pm.

Reception for MP M K Raghavan and MLA Vidya Balakrishnan, organised by Chelanur Mandalam Congress Committee. 2:30 pm. AITUC Hall : Kerala State Private Motor Workers Federation State Conference Welcome Committee Formation Meeting. 3:00 pm.

: Kerala State Private Motor Workers Federation State Conference Welcome Committee Formation Meeting. 3:00 pm. Vagbhatananda Library : Pattuunjal Karaoke Music Program. 3:00 pm.

: Pattuunjal Karaoke Music Program. 3:00 pm. Indoor Stadium : Public Awareness Session organised by the NCP District Committee against the Sree Ram Temple Donation Scam. 3:00 pm.

: Public Awareness Session organised by the NCP District Committee against the Sree Ram Temple Donation Scam. 3:00 pm. Kallai Govt. U.P. School Hall : Railway Goods Shed INTUC Family Gathering. Inauguration by MP M.K. Raghavan. 3:00 pm.

: Railway Goods Shed INTUC Family Gathering. Inauguration by MP M.K. Raghavan. 3:00 pm. Velliparamba: Anti-drug campaign in support of 'Toofan,' organised by Dr Palpu Charitable Trust. Inauguration by ACP K.M. Biju at 3:00 pm, followed by an awareness class by ASI Umesh Nanmanda at 3:30 pm.

Anti-drug campaign in support of 'Toofan,' organised by Dr Palpu Charitable Trust. Inauguration by ACP K.M. Biju at 3:00 pm, followed by an awareness class by ASI Umesh Nanmanda at 3:30 pm. Kairali Theater Vedi Auditorium: Launch of ‘Pennaal,’ a poetry collection by Preetha J. Priyadarshini. 4:00 pm.

Launch of ‘Pennaal,’ a poetry collection by Preetha J. Priyadarshini. 4:00 pm. Malaparamba APC Road : Felicitation for high achievers in SSLC and Plus Two exams, organised by Namra Residents Association. 4:00 pm.

: Felicitation for high achievers in SSLC and Plus Two exams, organised by Namra Residents Association. 4:00 pm. Panath Thazham : 'Oru Goal Oru Maram' (One Goal One Tree) program organised by Yuvadhara Arts and Sports Club, with MLA K. Jayanth and P. Nikhil. 4:00 pm.

: 'Oru Goal Oru Maram' (One Goal One Tree) program organised by Yuvadhara Arts and Sports Club, with MLA K. Jayanth and P. Nikhil. 4:00 pm. MSS Hall: Installation of SIASCO Office Bearers, with MLA V K Faisal Babu and MLA P A Mohammed Riyas. 4:00 pm.

Installation of SIASCO Office Bearers, with MLA V K Faisal Babu and MLA P A Mohammed Riyas. 4:00 pm. Ashokapuram Prajapitha Brahmakumaris Eeswareeya Vidyalayam : Inauguration of a special 'Digital Wellness' program for youth. 5:00 pm.

: Inauguration of a special 'Digital Wellness' program for youth. 5:00 pm. Devagiri East Residents' Premises: Association Anniversary. Inauguration by Mayor O Sadasivan. 5:00 pm.