Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places across Kerala on Sunday as the southwest monsoon remains active over the state. The weather agency said similar conditions are likely to continue till July 17.

Strong surface winds at 30–40 kmph are likely to prevail, with northwesterly to westerly winds of 15–20 knots expected along the north and south Kerala coasts. Sea conditions are likely to remain moderate, while visibility may reduce from moderate to poor during rain and thundershowers. No port warning signals, storm surge or tidal warnings have been issued.

According to the latest nowcast issued by the KSDMA at 4 am, light rainfall accompanied by surface winds reaching up to 30 kmph is likely at isolated places in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kannur and Kasaragod districts over the next three hours.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon remained normal over Kerala on Saturday, with rain reported from most parts of the state. The highest rainfall of 7 cm was recorded at Perumbavur (Ernakulam) and Palode (Thiruvananthapuram).

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Other significant rainfall included 6 cm at Peerumedu (Idukki) and 5 cm each at CIAL Kochi, Vellanikkara (Thrissur), Konni (Pathanamthitta) and Lower Sholayar (Thrissur). Several other locations across Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kollam and Kasaragod districts also received light to moderate rainfall.

Thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning was reported at isolated places across the state, while strong surface winds affected parts of Kerala during the day.