Wayanad: The body of Vikram Rana, the construction site manager who had been missing since the landslip at Kalladi in Wayanad, was recovered on Sunday, taking the death toll in the tragedy to eight.

A native of Himachal Pradesh, Rana was employed by Dilip Buildcon Ltd and was overseeing work at the Anakkampoyil–Kalladi twin-tunnel project when the devastating landslip struck on July 7.

With the recovery of the final missing worker, officials declared the search operation concluded. Rana's body will be handed over to his family on Monday after a postmortem examination at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode.

Meanwhile, the State Police Chief Ravada Chandra Sekhar visited the disaster site on Sunday to review the rescue efforts and met Rana's family members.

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The landslip occurred at the construction site of the Anakkampoyil–Kalladi twin-tunnel road project, burying workers and heavy machinery under massive volumes of mud and debris. Three workers died in the initial collapse, while five others were reported missing and nine sustained injuries.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority deployed more than 100 personnel for the search-and-rescue mission, including teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Rescue Services, and experienced volunteer rescuers. The operation continued for several days under extremely challenging conditions, with thick layers of mud, rocks and construction debris, along with intermittent rain, hampering both rescue personnel and heavy machinery.