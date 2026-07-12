Lithin Joji, the 28-year-old man from Kodamthuruth in Alappuzha, who died in a road accident on Sunday, was all excited about welcoming his baby. Lithin and his friends were returning from a friend’s wedding when their car crashed into a tarring machine on an under-construction over-bridge at Edathua, Eramalloor. Lithin died in the accident while his friends were left critically injured. His wife Aleena is 3-months pregnant. She had to be shifted to the hospital after she complained of uneasiness following the demise of Lithin.

For Yadhu Krishnan, Lithin was more than just a brother-in-law. The two of them were childhood friends and neighbours. Such a close association with each other's families eventually ended in matrimony when Lithin married Yadhu’s younger sister, Aleena. It was an inter-caste marriage, and the couple were barely entering into the second year of their marriage when the tragedy claimed Lithin’s life. As much as he enjoyed spending time with his friends, Yadhu remembers Lithin as a family man.

“He had a lively personality, which made anyone like him instantly. Both friends and family were equally important to him. They were going to have a baby,” Yadhu told Onmanorama. Two days ago, a similar car accident in Kannur claimed the lives of engineering graduates who had gone to attend the wedding of their friend’s cousin.

The postmortem examination of Lithin has been completed, and his funeral services are scheduled to take place on Monday. The family is currently awaiting the arrival of a relative from abroad, after which the last rites and cremation will be performed.

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Lithin, a painter by profession, is survived by his father, Joji, mother, Lisy, and elder brother, Lijo.