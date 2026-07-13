While Mahindra may have had a quiet start in the electric vehicle race, their recent offerings have sent shockwaves through the market. The booking figures and sales volumes for the BE 6 and XEV 9E are proof enough that Indian car buyers are eagerly embracing Mahindra's bold design language and feature-packed EV lineup. Capitalising on this momentum, the Indian utility vehicle specialist has launched its newest contender: the XEV 9S. Crucially, this marks the arrival of India's first-ever seven-seater electric SUV.

A bold and muscular presence

The XEV 9S is built on Mahindra’s advanced INGLO platform, which boasts an impressive 197 patents and 176 design registrations. If its exterior silhouette reminds you of both the futuristic XEV 9E and the commanding XUV 700, that is no coincidence. The XEV 9S beautifully blends the design languages of both, resulting in a cohesive, entirely new vehicle. The front end is heavily reminiscent of the XEV 9E, though closer inspection reveals subtle changes. The lower bumper features a sophisticated gloss-black finish complete with functional cooling vents and a split skid-plate insert. This premium gloss-black cladding wraps around the entire lower perimeter of the car. The side profile, particularly beyond the B-pillar, echoes the familiar muscular lines of the XUV 700. High-tech flush door handles and aerodynamically optimised 18-inch alloy wheels elevate the side profile. At the rear, you are greeted by brand-new LED taillights with intricate hexagonal detailing connected by a gloss-black insert, a sporty roof spoiler, and distinct XEV 9S badging on the tailgate.

Interestingly, the XEV 9S features a slightly shorter wheelbase and is 52 mm shorter than the XEV 9E, yet it remains longer than the standard XUV 700, ensuring generous interior proportions.

A luxurious lounge on wheels

Stepping inside the XEV 9S reveals a lavishly appointed, light-themed cabin that feels exceptionally airy. To enhance this sense of space, Mahindra has fitted a massive panoramic sunroof that extends all the way to the rear. The dashboard is shared with the XEV 9E and is dominated by a stunning triple-screen layout. Comprising three 12.3-inch displays (encompassing the digital instrument cluster, central infotainment, and a dedicated passenger screen), the screen quality is stellar. The 360-degree camera feed, in particular, displays with crisp, high-definition clarity. The car is so heavily packed with features that tech enthusiasts will easily spend hours discovering them all.

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The tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel houses quick-access switches for the Boost Mode and One-Pedal Drive system. On the right side of the dashboard, you will find physical buttons for traction control, hill descent control, park assist, and electronic boot release.

But does this SUV actually deliver on its promise of spacious seven-seater utility? Let's start with the third row. Accessed easily by sliding and folding the second-row seats, the third row offers accommodation for two. While six-footers might find the headroom tight, the sliding second row means legroom is highly customisable. For average-height passengers, the third row is perfectly comfortable for short-to-medium trips, even if the seating position is somewhat knee-up with slightly limited thigh support.

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The second row, however, offers a truly royal experience. These reclining, ventilated seats provide lavish amounts of headroom and legroom. It also features 'Boss Mode', allowing rear passengers to electronically slide the front passenger seat forward to maximise space. Passengers in the middle row also get access to premium-quality fold-out launch desks (perfect for a laptop or meal), manual sunshades, and dedicated wireless phone charging.

Up front, both driver and co-driver enjoy ventilated seats with excellent under-thigh support and plush cushioning, with the front passenger seat getting 6-way electrical adjustments. According to Mahindra, the XEV 9S offers class-leading legroom and shoulder room across all three rows compared to rival MPVs and SUVs in this segment.

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With all three rows in place, boot space is understandably limited to a few soft bags. However, folding the third row down unlocks a massive 527-litre cargo bay, which is further complemented by a highly practical 150-litre frunk (front trunk) under the bonnet.

A masterclass in automotive technology

Audiophiles will be delighted by the 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system equipped with Dolby Atmos, offering a rich, concert-like sound stage. The SUV also brings high-end features like an Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR-HUD), Auto Park, and a Level 2 ADAS suite. Thanks to integrated 5G connectivity, the system supports over 60 built-in OTT, social media, and news platforms. An in-car camera allows you to make video calls on the go or record interior footage. To keep the vehicle continuously optimised, the infotainment, maps, and drive features all support over-the-air (OTA) updates. For added convenience, the traditional physical key is supported by an NFC card, and you can even configure your smartphone to act as the primary vehicle key.

Electrifying performance

With a powerful rear-wheel-drive motor generating 210 kW, the XEV 9S has no shortage of muscle. It can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in an impressive 7 seconds and reach a top speed of 202 km/h. Drop your foot on the accelerator in Boost Mode, and the SUV surges forward with an exciting front-end lift. Drivers can cycle through four distinct driving profiles: Range, Everyday, Race, and a customisable Default mode. While Race mode delivers lightning-fast throttle response, Range mode is ideal for daily commutes, smoothly modulating power to conserve battery.

Regenerative braking comes with Low, L1, L2, and L3 modes alongside a clever Auto mode, all of which can be adjusted on the fly using the steering wheel paddle shifters. Mastering the regenerative braking essentially allows for comfortable one-pedal driving in city traffic. For those who miss the visceral thrill of an internal combustion engine, Mahindra has included customisable synthetic cabin sounds including Range, Race, and even a V8 Turbo exhaust note.

The magic carpet ride

The ride quality of the XEV 9S can easily be described as floaty and incredibly refined. On the highway, the SUV glides over imperfections with immense composure. This is largely thanks to the advanced i-Link front suspension with intelligent adaptive dampers, paired with a sophisticated 5-link independent rear suspension. Driving through the twisty climbs and sweeping corners of Nandi Hills in Bengaluru, the XEV 9S demonstrated remarkable body control and superb ride comfort.

Battery, range, and charging

At the heart of the XEV 9S is an advanced LFP battery chemistry, which Mahindra is backing with an extraordinary lifetime warranty.

The SUV is offered with three distinct battery capacities to suit different budgets and driving requirements:

59 kWh battery offering a certified range of 521 km

70 kWh battery offering a certified range of 600 km

79 kWh battery offering a certified range of 679 km

For the top-tier 79 kWh variant, Mahindra assures a realistic, real-world driving range of approximately 500 km on a single charge. Charging is highly convenient, with the SUV supporting standard AC home charging via a 16A three-pin socket, as well as 7.2 kW and 11.2 kW AC wall box chargers. Charging the 79 kWh pack from 0 to 100% takes about 8 hours using an 11.2 kW charger, and 11.7 hours with a 7.2 kW unit. The smaller 59 kWh battery reduces these times to 6 hours and 7 hours respectively.

Cutting-edge safety and driver assistance

Safety is prioritised with 7 airbags and a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite powered by five radars and a high-precision vision camera. The advanced AR-HUD greatly simplifies driving; during overtaking manoeuvres where visibility is restricted, the system monitors oncoming traffic and alerts the driver of potential hazards. A driver drowsiness monitor is also on hand to detect fatigue and suggest breaks. The Auto Park assist feature allows the SUV to park itself autonomously, which you can control either from the driver's seat or from outside the car using the smart key fob.

Other premium safety features include cornering lamps, auto-boost headlights, and automatic wipers. When you activate the turn signal, the corresponding blind-spot camera view is projected as a clear rectangular display on the main digital instrument cluster—a highly intuitive feature compared to the circular displays found on most competitor vehicles.

Incredible cost efficiency

Mahindra claims that running the XEV 9S will cost owners an incredibly low ₹1.5 to ₹1.8 per kilometre, with maintenance costs estimated at a mere 40 paise per kilometre. When compared directly to an equivalent petrol or diesel SUV, a family driving 3000 km per month could save up to ₹16 lakh in running and maintenance costs over five years.

Pricing and variants

The Mahindra XEV 9S is available across four well-equipped trims: Pack 1 Above, Pack 2 Above, Pack 3, and Pack 3 Above, with ex-showroom prices ranging from ₹19.95 lakh to ₹29.45 lakh.

- Pack 1 Above: Available with a 59 kWh battery (₹19.95 lakh) and a 79 kWh battery (₹21.95 lakh).

- Pack 2 Above: Available with a 70 kWh battery (₹24.45 lakh) and a 79 kWh battery (₹25.45 lakh).

- Pack 3: Offered exclusively with the 79 kWh battery at ₹27.35 lakh.

- Pack 3 Above: The fully loaded flagship trim featuring the 79 kWh battery is priced at ₹29.45 lakh.

The final lap

For buyers in search of a spacious, zero-emission family vehicle, the Mahindra XEV 9S is an absolute home run. It successfully combines premium cabin comfort, an extensive feature list, low running costs, and an exceptional real-world driving range at an incredibly competitive price point. Add to that its phenomenal suspension setup and impressive ride dynamics, and the XEV 9S stands out as one of the best value-for-money EV deals currently on the Indian market.