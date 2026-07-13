A woman conductor at the KSRTC depot in Munnar clocked out of work before the scheduled end of her shift. The conductor reportedly handed over the ticket machine and money to a colleague and went home.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening on the Munnar-Kottayam bus. The conductor got off at Chekuthan Mukku along the Munnar-Adimali road and went home. Following the incident, the KSRTC has launched a probe into the matter.

The bus was on its way from Kottayam to Munnar when an employee at the Munnar depot boarded at Chekuthan Mukku. With half an hour still left to reach Munnar, the conductor instructed the employee to hand over the ticket machine and the money at the depot, and then left for home.

According to the rules laid down by the KSRTC, after the scheduled duty time, it is the duty of the conductor to submit the ticket machine, the amount collected and the waybill to the station master. Only after that can he or she go home.

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The incident came to light when passengers in the bus informed officials at the depot. According to an official at KSRTC, the Chairman and Managing Director's squad in Idukki is currently investigating the matter.