In the serene locality of Elappani in Kottayam, a beautiful new dwelling stands as a testament to family bonding and smart design. Cecily and her four sons collaborated to build a contemporary sanctuary, replacing their decades-old ancestral house that was cramped and filled with structural inconveniences. In its place, they envisioned a spacious, future-proof family home that seamlessly blends aesthetics and utility.

An elegant tropical modern exterior

Spanning 3,300 square feet on a 30-cent plot, the single-storey house features a striking tropical modern architectural style. Because the plot is elevated significantly above road level, the house enjoys an imposing presence and excellent panoramic views of the surrounding green landscape. The exterior facade is defined by its beautiful multi-tiered, sloping roof, while the courtyard is neatly laid with baby metal gravel. A cosy sit-out area is adorned with a natural stone cladding wall. Interestingly, the family opted to ditch traditional wooden doors in favour of durable, stylish steel doors, including for the main entrance.

Spacious and airy interiors

Inside, the home embraces an open-concept layout that amplifies the sense of space. This airy feel is further enhanced in the common areas by the clever use of large 6x3-foot floor tiles. Despite being a single-storey house, the design comfortably accommodates a spacious sit-out, living room, prayer space, dining area, open kitchen, work area, and four bedrooms with attached bathrooms.

Thoughtful design elements

The living area features a double-height ceiling, making the room feel incredibly grand and well-ventilated, styled with elegant custom-made furniture. Adjacent to the dining space, sliding glass doors open directly onto a tranquil patio, bridging the gap between indoor comfort and outdoor greenery.

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A smart, budget-friendly kitchen

The open kitchen is designed to be highly functional, complete with a convenient breakfast counter at its entrance. To optimise construction costs without compromising on durability, the cabinets were constructed using ferrocement slabs finished with sleek aluminium composite panels (ACP). Additionally, the adjoining work area has a charming bay window, perfect for chopping vegetables or enjoying a quiet moment of relaxation during cooking sessions.

Serene bedrooms for comfort

The four bedrooms, each measuring a comfortable 14x12 feet, are designed with a minimalist aesthetic, featuring soothing light-coloured palettes. These understated tones create a peaceful, restful atmosphere throughout the private spaces of the home.

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Watch the video to take a full virtual tour of this stunning home and draw inspiration for your own dream project.