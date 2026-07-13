Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to constitute an expert committee to examine the concerns raised by private bus operators over the impact of the KSRTC's ‘Priyadarshini’ free travel scheme for women.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Transport Minister C P John and attended by various organisations in the private bus sector.

The committee will scientifically assess the issues pointed out by private bus owners and organisations and submit suitable recommendations to the government.

Former Transport Commissioner and DGP K Padmakumar has been appointed as the chairman of the committee. Former Director of the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) Dr B G Sreedevi will serve as the vice-chairperson.

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Transport Department Additional Secretary Vijayasree K S and NATPAC Technical Officer Dr Sanjay R J are members of the committee. Joint Transport Commissioner and Secretary of the State Transport Authority K Manoj Kumar will be the member secretary.

The committee will hear stakeholders directly in three regions — Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode — and analyse field-level data before submitting its report to the government. The panel is expected to submit its recommendations within six weeks.