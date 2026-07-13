The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the spells of heavy rain that lashed Kerala are likely to ease in the coming week, with no rain alerts issued for any district. However, rainfall is expected to continue until Saturday.

According to the IMD's seven-day forecast, light rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places across the state until Saturday. However, the weather agency has not issued any alerts or warnings.

The state is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall, with rainfall intensity ranging from 2.5 mm to 64.4 mm.

The IMD said the southwest monsoon has remained weak over Kerala this season, resulting in below-normal monsoon rainfall across the state.

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The weather agency also warned that squally winds with speeds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are likely to prevail over most parts of the west-central Arabian Sea, adjoining east-central Arabian Sea, the north Arabian Sea, and parts of the southwest Arabian Sea.

During the past 24 hours, parts of Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Thrissur and Kasaragod districts received moderate rainfall, while light rainfall was recorded across other parts of the state.

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According to the IMD, Kalamassery in Ernakulam district recorded the highest rainfall in the state during the past 24 hours at 4 cm. Kottayam town, Vellanikkara, Vadavathur, Choondy and Neryamangalam recorded 2 cm each. Meanwhile, CIAL Kochi, INS Kochi, Kumarakom, Thodupuzha, Ernakulam South, Aluva, Vadakkancherry, Athirappilly, Lower Sholayar, Peechi, Ponnani, Vythiri, Ulanad, Venkurinji and Vaikom regions each received 1 cm of rainfall.