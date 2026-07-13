Malappuram: In a major drug haul in the district, police arrested a suspected drug trafficker and seized nearly half a kilogram of MDMA, with an estimated market value of ₹25 lakh.

The accused, identified as Abdul Mufasir (33), a native of Kootayi in Tirur, was arrested by the District DANSAF (District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force) team and the Kuttippuram police at Manchadi in Kuttippuram on Sunday night.

Police recovered 493.16 grams of MDMA and 8 grams of hybrid cannabis from the luxury vehicle he was travelling in. They said the contraband was concealed in a secret compartment near the vehicle's spare wheel, wrapped in tape and attached using magnets to avoid detection.

According to investigators, Abdul Mufasir is a key member of a drug trafficking network that allegedly supplied synthetic drugs across the Kottakkal, Tirur, Kuttippuram and Valanchery regions, using luxury vehicles to transport and distribute the narcotics.

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Police said the seized MDMA is estimated to have a market value of around ₹25 lakh.

Investigators also found that the accused had previously been arrested in 2024 in separate commercial-quantity MDMA trafficking cases registered at the Malappuram and Kalpakanchery police stations. He had remained in judicial custody for nearly two years before securing bail and was allegedly back in the drug trade after his release.

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The luxury vehicle, which police believe was used to transport the drugs from Bengaluru to Kerala, has also been seized. They have launched a further investigation to identify those who allegedly financed the drug trafficking operation and provided logistical support to the accused.

The operation was led by Kuttippuram Police, along with personnel from the Malappuram, Perinthalmanna and Tirur DANSAF teams.