French carmaker Peugeot has unveiled a concept that is bound to delight pet lovers worldwide: the Peugeot e-5008 Dog Edition. Tailor-made for owners who refuse to leave their four-legged family members behind, this concept vehicle introduces premium, dog-centric comforts that turn road trips into a first-class experience for canine passengers.

According to Stellantis, the parent company of Peugeot, the e-5008 Dog Edition has been designed literally from a dog's perspective. The cabin's colour palette features shades of blue and yellow — colours that fall within a dog's natural visual spectrum, offering a calming yet stimulating environment. This clever choice of tones also helps owners spot and clean pet hair easily. To ensure maximum safety during transit, the interior is fitted with soft, non-slip surfaces to keep dogs secure and prevent them from sliding when the vehicle is in motion.

Clever cargo solutions and on-the-go grooming

At the heart of this pet-friendly design is a modular mattress that can be laid across the rear seats or the cargo hold. Not only does this special bedding catch shedding fur, but it can also be removed at the end of the journey to double as a portable dog bed. The cabin is further equipped with dedicated feeding bowls, storage bags, a connected safety harness, and even an integrated dog toy. Muddy walks are no longer a hassle either; the SUV comes with a pet dryer powered by the car's Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) system, which can be neatly tucked away under the boot floor after use.

Smart canine tech and guardian mode

The Peugeot e-5008 Dog Edition integrates advanced technology and artificial intelligence to elevate pet safety. The vehicle's smart navigation system is programmed to plan charging stops near green spaces or dog parks, allowing owners to walk their pets while the battery tops up. If a pet wanders off during a break, the innovative dog retriever feature emits a specific acoustic signal to call them back, while the car automatically senses their return for seamless entry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, for times when owners must briefly leave the vehicle, the Dog Guardian Mode automatically regulates the cabin temperature and lets owners monitor their pet live via a smartphone application. By moving away from traditional car design and focusing heavily on pet wellbeing, Peugeot has created a unique lifestyle concept that sets a new benchmark for animal lovers.