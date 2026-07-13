Amballur: Several concrete blocks have protruded outward from the retaining wall of the newly built Amballur flyover, raising concerns over the quality of construction.

The affected section is located opposite the bus waiting shelter on the service road where buses bound for Thrissur stop, with the displaced concrete blocks clearly visible along the retaining wall.Concerns are mounting that the continuous movement of heavy vehicles, coupled with water seepage and heavy rain runoff, could aggravate the damage and potentially lead to the collapse of a portion of the flyover.

Meanwhile, the concrete blocks along the retaining wall also appear to be misaligned, with stretches of the retaining wall along the carriageway towards Chalakudy exhibiting an uneven, zigzag alignment. Residents have urged the technical wing of the National Highways Authority to inspect the affected sections and determine whether the visible defects pose any structural risk.

The issues have come to light even as the Amballur underpass project is nearing completion.While the flyover has already been opened to traffic and tarring has been completed, painting, installation of streetlights and other finishing works are still under way.

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Construction of the Amballur underpass began two years ago but ran into trouble after excavation for the underpass piers revealed a clay subsoil, a condition that had gone undetected before work began. The discovery forced a redesign of the project and works could resume with a delay of several months.



