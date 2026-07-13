Idukki: With the water level in the Mullaperiyar Dam continuing to remain low, Tamil Nadu farmers' organisations conducted special interfaith prayers on Monday seeking rainfall in the dam's catchment areas to improve storage levels and ensure adequate water availability for irrigation.

The prayers were held near the Thekkady shutter, led by farmer groups from Cumbum and Chinnamanur. Rituals were performed following Hindu, Muslim and Christian traditions, with participants praying for continuous rainfall in the reservoir's catchment regions.

The water level in the Mullaperiyar Dam currently stands at 112.90 feet. Tamil Nadu can start drawing water for the first crop season only after the level reaches 118 feet.

A similar interfaith prayer was organised by Tamil Nadu farmers in 2019 when the dam's water level had fallen, following which the region received rainfall. Recalling that experience, farmers held the latest prayer meeting at the temple near the Tamil Nadu Public Works Department office in Thekkady, seeking sufficient rainfall and water for agricultural activities.

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Nearly 14,707 acres of farmland in Tamil Nadu's Theni district depend on water from the Mullaperiyar Dam. Every year, Tamil Nadu usually begins drawing 200 cubic feet of water for a period of 120 days from the first week of June for the initial cultivation season.

However, the weak southwest monsoon and the sharp decline in the reservoir's water level have created uncertainty over the commencement of the first crop season, causing concern among farmers in the region.

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The event was attended by Tamil Nadu Public Works Department Assistant Executive Engineer Rajagopal, Assistant Engineer Mahendran, and farmer representatives, including Koodallur Rajeev, Winner Aleem, Abbas Manthri, Bhaskaran, Anand Raghuraman, Thangapandian and Pontham. The function was chaired by District Farmers' Association Working President S Manoharan.