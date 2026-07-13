If you are a habitual traffic offender who thinks paying a fine is an easy way out, a major policy shift is about to change everything. The central government is preparing to introduce stringent amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act, which could require repeat offenders to clear a fresh driving test before their driving licence can be renewed. This proposal, drafted by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, has already received the nod from a high-level group of ministers led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The amendment bill is expected to be introduced in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

Your digital challan history will catch up with you

Currently, most motorists caught speeding, jumping red lights, or driving on the wrong side of the road simply pay the e-challan fine and move on. However, under the proposed framework, paying a penalty will no longer wipe the slate clean. Your entire traffic violation history will remain securely logged in a central digital database. Serial violators of crucial road safety rules will find that their driving licences will not be renewed automatically. Instead, they will be sent back to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to prove their driving competence through a rigorous driving test all over again. In a bid to protect innocent vehicle owners, the new legislation will also feature an appeals mechanism to address wrongful fines stemming from cloned number plates or when a third party was behind the wheel.

Faster interim relief for road accident victims

In a major relief for road accident victims and their families, the ministry is introducing provisions to expedite financial assistance. Currently, claimants must endure years of legal battles in the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT) before a final verdict is delivered. The proposed amendment empowers tribunals to award an "interim compensation" to victims or their families before the final judgement, offering crucial financial support to those who have lost their primary breadwinners.

Bad driving will hike your vehicle insurance premiums

The proposed reforms also suggest handing back the authority to set insurance pricing standards to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). Vehicle insurance premiums will soon be directly linked to the vehicle's age and the driver's traffic violation record. Law-abiding motorists will benefit from significantly lower premiums, whereas reckless drivers with a long list of e-challans will have to pay exorbitant rates. Furthermore, the government aims to curb frivolous appeals by insurance companies designed to delay payouts. The mandatory deposit for filing an appeal against a tribunal award will be raised from the current ₹25,000 to ₹10 lakh, while the threshold for appealing to the High Court will be increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh. These sweeping changes signal a decisive shift towards cleaner, safer, and highly disciplined Indian roads.