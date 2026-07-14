What happens when a professional interior designer constructs their own sanctuary? For Jayesh Kumar of JK Construction, it was an opportunity to showcase ultimate creative freedom. Located in Karuvatta, Alappuzha, this magnificent 3,800-square-foot residence beautifully blends tropical modernism with exceptionally clever spatial planning.

An interior-first approach to a narrow plot

Constructed on a deep, narrow 19-cent plot, the villa features an elevation tailored to sit perfectly without crowding the space. Rather than splurging on heavy exterior ornamentation, Jayesh embraced an 'interior-first' philosophy. The outer facade is kept neat and sophisticated, while the inside opens up into a world of curated luxury.

Sophisticated common spaces

The layout flows smoothly from a sit-out and formal living area into a spacious family lounge, dining area, kitchen, workspace, an outdoor patio, and four ensuite bedrooms. The passage connecting the formal living to the private spaces is a visual highlight, featuring textured walls with elegant golden beadings, copper borders, a long mirror, and a peaceful Buddha bust. Moroccan-themed floor tiles define this welcoming zone.

Designed for family bonding

The family living area acts as the warm heart of the home, featuring customized furniture, a bespoke TV console, and a traditional indoor swing. Just beside it lies the spacious dining zone, equipped with an eight-seater table and a textured wall adorned with a circular mirror. Large glass sliding doors here open up directly to an outdoor patio, offering a tranquil retreat for the family to gather on pleasant evenings.

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Unique bedroom themes and a private cinema

Each of the four bedrooms has been designed around a distinct visual theme, giving them individual personalities. The standout highlight of the upper floor is a beautifully engineered mini home theatre attached directly to the bedroom, providing a private cinema experience at home.

Project facts

Location: Karuvatta, Alappuzha

Plot: 19 cents

Area: 3,800 sq ft

Owner & Designer: Jayesh Kumar, JK Construction (Karuvatta)

Contact: 92492 96025