A variety of events are scheduled across Thiruvananthapuram, including award ceremonies, conclaves, and inaugurations of exhibitions, featuring notable figures like Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Ministers.

In Kottayam, the agenda includes religious gatherings such as a meditation retreat, a school Founder's Day celebration, and a fasting prayer service, alongside an art exhibition and a regional-level inauguration of 'Operation Toofan'.