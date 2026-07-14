Even as the southwest monsoon remains weak over Kerala, the state is expected to witness brief spells of rain over the coming days. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is yet to issue any weather alerts for the state.

According to the IMD's forecast, rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places across Kerala until July 19. However, the weather agency has not issued any warnings for thunderstorms, strong winds or heavy rainfall during this period.

Meanwhile, squally winds with speeds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are likely to prevail over most parts of the west-central and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea, the north Arabian Sea, and parts of the southwest Arabian Sea between Tuesday and Friday. Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

Rainfall activity remained subdued across the state. According to the IMD, the highest rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning was 1 cm each at Kumarakom (Kottayam), Laha AWS (Pathanamthitta) and Udumbannoor AWS (Idukki), significantly lower than the rainfall recorded on Monday.

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The southwest monsoon set in over Kerala on June 4 this year, marking the beginning of the country's June-September monsoon season. The onset came four days later than its normal date of June 1.

The monsoon has so far been characterised by below-normal rainfall, with the country's cumulative rainfall deficit standing at 14 per cent between June 1 and July 9, according to IMD data. The weather agency has also forecast that July is likely to remain drier than usual.