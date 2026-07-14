Cheruthoni: An unusual sound resembling water flowing beneath the ground near a private residence at Muslim Pally City in Maniyarankudy has revived fears of the soil piping phenomenon that triggered widespread anxiety in the area during the devastating 2018 Kerala floods.

Following an alert from local residents, Vazhathope grama panchayat president Ancy Thomas visited the site and informed the Geology and Revenue departments, seeking an urgent scientific assessment.

The unusual sound was first heard early on Monday from the courtyard of Aattupurathu House, the residence of A S Suneer at Muslim Pally City.His mother, Kunjamma Siddique, was the first to notice the noise, which the family described as resembling the sound of water gushing forcefully beneath the ground.

The house was rebuilt 14 years ago, though the family had been living on the property long before that. The panchayat road in front of the house was also renovated around seven years ago.

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Local residents said they inserted a metal rod into the area from where the sound was emanating and found evidence of water beneath the surface. A subsequent inspection with a torch revealed water flowing underground, although its source and destination could not be established.

C P Salim, Vazhathope mandalam president of the Congress, has urged the Geology Department to conduct a detailed inspection and address public concerns at the earliest.



