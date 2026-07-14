A leak from an underground natural gas pipeline triggered panic in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday after it was damaged during roadwork on Kumarapuram-Poonthi Road.

The incident occurred around 12.50 pm at the busy stretch, prompting authorities to alert the Fire and Rescue Services. Two units from the Chackai Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the spot and secured the area.

"The incident occurred on a busy road. Experts from the gas agency quickly reached the site and shut the isolation valves on both sides of the damaged section. We remained at the location for nearly two hours until it was confirmed that there was no further risk from the gas leak," a Fire and Rescue Services officer said.

In a statement, THINK Gas, the city gas distribution company, said the pipeline was damaged during third-party excavation work. "Upon receiving information about the incident, our emergency response team immediately reached the site and, in coordination with the Fire and Rescue Services and local authorities, isolated the affected section of the pipeline by promptly shutting the isolation valves. The gas leak was brought under control, and the area was secured," the company said.

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The company said public and employee safety remained its highest priority throughout the operation. As a precaution, the affected section of the pipeline was isolated, and repair and restoration work were initiated. No injuries were reported in the incident.

THINK Gas said it is cooperating with the authorities and has initiated an assessment to determine the circumstances that led to the pipeline damage. The company also urged agencies carrying out excavation work to obtain the required utility clearances and adhere to prescribed safety protocols to prevent damage to underground infrastructure.