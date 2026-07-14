The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Tuesday said it is open to appointing Kantararu Rajeevaru's son as the new chief priest but will move forward only after obtaining formal approval from the Kerala High Court, citing the ongoing Sabarimala gold theft case.

TDB president K Jayakumar told the media that, according to the rotation schedule, it is Rajeevaru's turn to assume the role of chief priest from the Malayalam month of Chingam. "He sent a letter to the Board stating that, due to health issues, he cannot perform his duties and requested that his son, Brahmadathan, be appointed chief priest instead," Jayakumar said.

"While the Board is ready to consider the request, we must take the ongoing court case into account. Therefore, we will place the matter before the High Court and await its directions before taking a final decision. No other discussions are being held on this matter," he added.

Rajeevaru was arrested on January 9, 2026, by a court-ordered Special Investigation Team (SIT) for his alleged involvement in the Sabarimala gold theft case. He spent around 40 days in judicial custody before being released on bail in February. Since his release on bail, Rajeevaru has stayed away from active temple rituals, with his son Brahmadathan representing him at several religious events.