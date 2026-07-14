The Adoor Police have taken a 31-year-old man, Arun Kumar, into custody in connection with the death of a woman, Shehana, near the Kottamukal Mini Canal Junction in Pathanamthitta. Shehana was found hanging at her residence around 7 pm on Monday.

According to the Adoor Police, officials reached the house around 7.15 pm after receiving information about the incident. Arun Kumar, a native of Ezhukulam, was found at the scene under suspicious circumstances. He was taken into custody, produced for a medical examination, and detained for questioning.

Adoor SHO told Onmanorama that the inquest proceedings are currently underway. "The cause of death is yet to be ascertained as the injury marks and other details are just being documented," the SHO said. "Only after that will we decide whether an arrest needs to be formally registered or whether additional sections need to be included."

Ward councillor Nizmal said a neighbour alerted him after hearing loud voices from the house. "When I reached the spot, I found the woman hanging and there was blood on her body. The man who was beside her also had blood on him," he said.

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Local residents said Shehana had been living separately from her husband at the residence with her child. After the incident, the child was taken into the care of relatives. They added that her mother, who usually stayed with her, had been away for the past two days. "Her nose was bleeding and there was blood on his hands. Along with the loud noises we heard, we suspect she was assaulted," local residents said.