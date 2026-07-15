Kozhikode: A 40-year-old construction worker died after becoming trapped inside a septic tank under construction at Muttoli in Kozhikode on Wednesday morning. Another person who climbed into the tank in a desperate attempt to rescue him also collapsed, apparently after inhaling toxic gases, and is in critical condition.

The man who died was identified as Siraj, a native of Palath near Kakkodi. The incident occurred at a construction site on the Muttoli-Payimbra Road, where a septic tank was being built as part of a new building project. According to police, Siraj had entered the tank as part of the construction work when he suddenly got trapped inside. It is suspected that he was overcome by a lack of oxygen or the accumulation of poisonous gases inside the confined space.

Seeing him in distress, Viswanathan, who was at a nearby courier office, rushed to help. Without waiting for specialised rescue equipment, he climbed into the tank in an attempt to save Siraj. However, he too is said to have suffered breathing difficulties within moments, leaving both men trapped inside.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel who reached the spot after being alerted launched a rescue operation. However, by the time firefighters managed to pull the two men out, Siraj had died. Viswanathan, who was unconscious, was rushed to a private hospital in Kozhikode, where he remains in critical condition.

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Authorities are expected to examine whether adequate safety precautions were in place before the workers were asked to enter the tank.