Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police booked 2,936 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol during a statewide special enforcement drive aimed at improving road safety. The six-day campaign, titled "Drive Sober – Stay Alive," was conducted from July 8 to 13.

As part of the drive, police inspected 67,979 vehicles across the state. Authorities have also recommended the suspension of the driving licences of 662 offenders.

The Traffic & Road Safety Management wing said drunk driving remains one of the leading causes of road accidents and fatalities, posing a serious threat to all road users. Highway patrol units have been directed to continue intensified inspections and take stringent action against repeat offenders.

The special drive was conducted under the directions of the Inspector General of Traffic & Road Safety Management, with oversight from Traffic Zonal Superintendents of Police and the participation of District Traffic Nodal Officers and Traffic Enforcement Units.

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The police have also urged the public to report traffic violations through the 'Shubhayathra' WhatsApp helpline at 9747001099. Complaints should include photographs, audio or video evidence, along with details such as the district, location, date, time and the vehicle registration number of the offending vehicle.