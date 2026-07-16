Palakkad: A six-month-old baby boy died after choking on breast milk at Pulappatta in Palakkad on Wednesday. The deceased infant has been identified as Yuvan, the son of Krishnakumar and Sumisha, residing at Kizhakkethil Vettamparambil.

According to family sources, the mother had breastfed the baby during the night. However, when the parents checked on him the following morning, they found him unresponsive. Although he was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Mannarkkad, doctors declared him brought dead.

A post-mortem examination was conducted at the Manjeri Government Medical College Hospital to ascertain the cause of death. The baby's body was later cremated at Ivermadom. Yuvan is survived by his parents and his elder sister, Ashvitha.