Key events in Kerala today: Thiruvonam bumper launch, art exhibition, award presentation on July 16
In Brief
Summary is AI-generated
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The Chief Minister is scheduled to attend multiple events across different locations, including the launch of the Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery Ticket, the inauguration of a film screening, and public meetings.
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Several events focus on cultural and artistic expression, such as the Thikkurissi Foundation Fine Arts Talent Gathering, Ayati National Art Fest, and various art exhibitions.
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There is a notable presence of award presentations and commemorations, including the C V Padmarajan Foundation Award Presentation and observances for past figures like K.C. Ramachandran and Janakiyamma.
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Chief Minister's Chamber: Launch of the Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery Ticket. Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, 10:00 am.
- Thycaud Govt. Model Boys Higher Secondary School Auditorium: Inauguration of new science labs. Minister C.P. John, 2:30 pm.
- Press Club S.S. Ram Hall: Thikkurissi Foundation Fine Arts Talent Gathering, 9:30 am.
- Lenin Cinemas: Inauguration of the "Arayanum amarakkaranum" film screening. Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, 10:00 am.
- KPCC Headquarters: Commemoration of former KPCC President C V Padmarajan, 10:00 am.
- Museum KCS Panicker Art Gallery: Ayati National Art Fest, 10:00 am.
- Statue YMCA Hall: Exhibition of Bengal New Rang Mahal Garments, 10:00 am.
- Pettah Panchami Devi Temple: Ashada Navaratri Mahotsavam, Bhajana (Devotional Singing), 6:00 pm.
- Venganoor Vavvammoola: Key handover ceremony for a house completed under the auspices of the Oommen Chandy Charitable Forum, Kovalam Constituency Committee. Minister Sunny Joseph, 4:30 pm.
Kollam
- Kollam CSI Convention Centre: Kerala Forest Protective Staff Association – Public Meeting. Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, Ministers Bindu Krishna, P.C. Vishnunath, 3:00 pm.
- Anandavalleeswaram NSS Auditorium: C V Padmarajan Foundation Award Presentation. Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, Ministers Shibu Baby John, P.C. Vishnunath, Bindu Krishna, 3:30 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam Baselius College Auditorium: District-level inauguration of World Population Day observance and awareness seminar. K. Francis George MP, 10:00 am.
- D.C. Kizhakemuri Idam Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: "Shades of Thoughts" art exhibition, 10:00 am.
- Deliverance Church, near Kanjikuzhy Plantation Corporation: Fasting Prayer and Deliverance Service. Pastor Shajan George, 10:00 am.
- Chinmaya Vidyalaya School Ground: Inauguration of "Stress Smash Zone," 10:00 am; Inauguration of AI and E-Stream Lab, 10:30 am.
- Kumaranalloor Nagaraja Temple: Midhunamasa Ayilyam Pooja. Noorum Paalum Tharpanam, 11:00 am; Sarppa Pooja, 11:30 am; Prasada Oottu, 12:00 pm.
Kochi
- Ernakulam Siva Temple: Formal inauguration of Ramayana Month Observance. Advocate General Jaju Babu, 6:00 pm.
- Prabodha Bhavan, M.G. Road: Book discussion on 'Hrudayakkettazhinjappol', the Malayalam translation of a Konkani book, 4:00 pm.
- Mattancherry Jew Town Art Kochi Gallery: "Avar Vannu, Karayum Kadalum Kadannu" (They Came, Crossing Land and Sea) – Art Exhibition, 11:00 am.
- Mookkannoor Merchants Association Hall: Mookkannoor Vijnanamithra Cultural Forum's "Vellivelicham" (Silverlight) Weekly Debate, 6:00 pm.
- Aluva Advaithashramam: KJU Media Award Presentation Ceremony, inaugurated by Minister Roji M. John, with Anwar Sadath MLA as Chief Guest, 12:00 pm.
- Edathala Al-ameen College: Budget Discussion, organised by Nochima Sevana Library and the College, inaugurated by Mohammed Shiyas MLA, 1:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Regional Science Centre: "Goal – The Science and Culture of Football" Exhibition, 10:00 am.
- Thayyil Pooja Store & Gift House: Book Fair, 10:00 am.
- District Panchayat Office Building, Women's Commission Regional Office: Kerala Women's Commission District-level Sitting. Commission Chairperson P. Sathyadevi, 10:00 am.
- Collectorate Conference Hall: State Information Commission Sitting. State Information Commissioner T K Ramakrishnan, 10:30 am.
- Civil Station Premises: District-level reception of the mass petition to be submitted to the President, organised by the Kerala State Service Pensioners' Union, 10:30 am.
- DCC Office: K.C. Ramachandran Death Anniversary Observance, organised by the Kerala Nirmana Thozhilali Congress (INTUC), 2:00 pm.
- Town Hall: A. Shanthakumar Commemoration – 'Ashantham' and Award Presentation, organised by the Progressive Arts and Literature Association, inaugurated by Mayor O. Sadasivan, 5:00 pm.
- Meenchanda Sree Ramakrishna Prayer Hall: Sree Ramakrishna Vachanamrutham Class, led by Swadhyaya Satsangam, 5:00 pm.
- Beach in front of Kozhikode Corporation Office: Samudra Pooja (Sea Worship), organised by Calicut Lohana Mahajan, 6:00 pm.
- Saas Awas Hall, Pushpa Junction, Kallai Road: Janakiyamma Commemoration, organised by NattuveLicham Beach Singers, 6:00 pm.
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