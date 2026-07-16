Ernakulam: The Kerala Labour Commissionerate on Thursday sought a detailed report on the mass layoffs carried out by IT company Talrop.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Additional Labour Commissioner K M Sunil at the Labour Bhavan following directions from Labour Minister Bindhu Krishna. The Ernakulam Joint Labour Commissioner has been asked to submit the report by next Monday.

The department has sought a comprehensive report covering the circumstances that led to the layoffs, the company's pending financial liabilities, including unpaid salaries, allegations that some employees were forced to resign due to the company's anti-worker policies, and Talrop's recruitment practices. Officials have also been directed to verify the total number of employees at the company, which is currently recorded as 608.

The report will be reviewed at a meeting with workers' representatives scheduled on July 25. Based on its findings, the Labour Department will issue a notice to Talrop and initiate further proceedings to ensure that the dismissed employees receive the benefits and dues they are entitled to, Additional Labour Commissioner Sunil said.

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Talrop dismissed around 300 employees without any prior warning and allegedly failed to clear salary arrears owed to them. The manner in which the layoffs were carried out made it difficult for employees to approach labour authorities to seek compensation, prompting the intervention from minister Bindhu Krishna.

The meeting was attended by Ernakulam Regional Labour Commissioner K Suresh Kumar, Deputy Labour Commissioner (Headquarters) Satheesh Kumar, Ernakulam District Labour Officer Minoy James, and representatives of the affected employees.