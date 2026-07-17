Thiruvananthapuram: The publication of the Kerala Plus One Examination results was delayed on Friday after a cyberattack targeting government websites at the national level disrupted the scheduled online release.

The Joint Director in charge of the examination said security checks were being carried out on government websites following the cyberattack, resulting in a delay in making the detailed results available. The results had originally been scheduled to be published on official websites at 3 pm.

Despite the delay in publishing the detailed results online, the government announced the examination outcome.

Of the 4,10,190 students who appeared for the March 2026 First-Year Higher Secondary Examination, the results of 4,04,722 candidates were declared. A total of 2,50,981 students secured more than 30 per cent marks, recording an overall pass percentage of 62.01. The corresponding figure last year was 60.76 per cent.