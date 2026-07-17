Idukki: Forest officials on Friday demolished an illegally constructed shed built on encroached forest land at Plamala under the Adimali Forest Range. The shed, erected using iron pipes and tin sheets, was built on land belonging to the Malayattoor Reserve Forest.

Adimali Range Officer P C Rajan said a case has been registered for illegal entry into and encroachment of the reserve forest. He said officials have obtained credible leads regarding the person responsible for the encroachment and that an investigation is underway.

A separate case has also been registered for felling a Pali tree inside the forest. According to forest officials, the tree was cut down before the shed was constructed.

The eviction and demolition operation was carried out under the leadership of Munnar Rapid Response Team (RRT) Deputy Range Officer T P Jayan, Panamkutty Forest Station Deputy Range Forest Officer Manoj T Mathew and personnel from the Machiplavu Forest Station.