As the Karkidakam month begins in Kerala on Friday, the state is expected to witness heavy rainfall, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue weather alerts in 11 districts.

An orange alert has been issued for Thrissur district, while yellow alerts are in place for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

On Saturday, yellow alerts will remain in effect for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod. On Sunday, Wayanad will also be placed under a yellow alert, along with Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

According to the IMD, a well-marked low-pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha–West Bengal coasts. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and is likely to move northwestwards across north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal over the next two days. A trough linked to the system also extends to the east-central Arabian Sea across coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra, contributing to enhanced rainfall activity over parts of the country, including Kerala.

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The weather agency also warned that rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places across Kerala until July 22. It has also issued a thunderstorm warning for the state on Friday.

Squally winds with speeds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are likely over most parts of the west-central Arabian Sea, adjoining parts of the northwest Arabian Sea, and some areas of the southwest Arabian Sea until July 20. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these sea areas during the warning period.

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The IMD has cautioned that persistent rainfall could disrupt normal life in several parts of the state. Waterlogging, reduced visibility, and flooding in low-lying areas and along riverbanks are likely.

Strong winds may uproot trees, damage power lines and disrupt electricity supply, the weather agency warned. Partial damage to houses and huts is also possible, while hilly regions face an increased risk of landslides and landslips. Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain vigilant and follow directions issued by local authorities.