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The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is set to announce the Kerala Plus One (Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary first-year) examination results at 3 pm on Friday.

The examinations were held in March, and the results were originally scheduled to be announced on June 10. However, the announcement was delayed after the exams for students in the Middle East were postponed.

For students in the Science, Commerce and Humanities streams, the written examination carried 80 marks, while internal assessment and practical components accounted for the remaining 20 marks. Candidates must secure at least 35% marks in each subject to pass the examination. Those who fail to obtain the minimum qualifying marks in individual subjects can apply for the Save a Year (SAY) examination.

How to check

  • The results will be accessible on the official HSE Kerala website, results.hse.kerala.gov.in.
  • On the site, click the link "Kerala Plus One Result 2026".
  • You will need to enter your registration number, date of birth, and any other required details.
  • The results displayed on the screen can be downloaded and saved for future reference.
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