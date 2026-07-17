Kozhikode: A 16-year-old Plus Two student was killed after being struck by a goods train at Nadapuram Road railway station near Vadakara on Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Abhinav K K (17), a native of Madakkara in Kannookkara. He was a Plus Two student at Iringal Kunhali Marakkar Higher Secondary School.

According to police, the accident occurred around 6 pm when a goods train travelling from Thalassery towards Kozhikode hit the teenager at the railway station. Abhinav was reportedly accompanied by three other children at the time of the incident.

Following the accident, personnel from the Chombala Police and the Railway Police reached the spot, conducted the inquest proceedings, and shifted the body to a nearby hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

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The circumstances leading to the accident are yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway, police said.