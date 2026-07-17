Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp Google Profile links

Kozhikode: A 16-year-old Plus Two student was killed after being struck by a goods train at Nadapuram Road railway station near Vadakara on Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Abhinav K K (17), a native of Madakkara in Kannookkara. He was a Plus Two student at Iringal Kunhali Marakkar Higher Secondary School.

According to police, the accident occurred around 6 pm when a goods train travelling from Thalassery towards Kozhikode hit the teenager at the railway station. Abhinav was reportedly accompanied by three other children at the time of the incident.

Following the accident, personnel from the Chombala Police and the Railway Police reached the spot, conducted the inquest proceedings, and shifted the body to a nearby hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

The circumstances leading to the accident are yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway, police said. 

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.