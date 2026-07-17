Captivating music lovers worldwide with its soulful melody and visual storytelling, 'Hayati' has emerged as a global sensation. The new Hindi single, rendered by the double Guinness World Record holder and Dubai-based Malayali singer Suchetha Satish, has amassed over 20 million views on YouTube within just two weeks of its release.

Released by Dost Music, this visual and auditory treat is enjoying immense popularity across international charts. Suchetha's melodious vocals are beautifully complemented by the renowned singer Sikandar Maan. Composed by KP Sandhu, the heart-touching music is brought to life on screen through the brilliant performances of actors Ahwaan Kumar and Saabi Suri, creating a poetic representation of love and separation.

Flawless linguistic mastery

One of the most striking aspects of the track is Suchetha's impeccable Hindi pronunciation. Despite her roots in Kerala, the young singer delivers the song with the ease and natural expression of a native speaker, elevating the musical experience to a new level. Known for her astonishing ability to sing in 155 languages while retaining the soulful essence and precise pronunciation of each, Suchetha has once again proven her exceptional talent.

Suchetha Satish. Photo: Special Arrangement

This extraordinary skill is what previously earned her two Guinness World Records. Even with multiple records to her name, she continues to hit new milestones with her simple yet profound singing style. Suchetha, the daughter of Dr Satish and Sumitha Ayillyath from Elayavoor in Kannur, recently completed her graduation in Digital Media and Communication from Middlesex University Dubai at Dubai Knowledge Park.