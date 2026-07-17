In a decisive move to reform road safety standards, the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has introduced a major restructuring of its punitive and reformative procedures. As per Circular No 18/2026, issued on 2 June 2026 by the Transport Commissionerate, the processes for driving licence suspension and subsequent mandatory correctional training for traffic violators have undergone a scientific overhaul. The initiative aims to shift the focus from mere monetary penalties to fostering a genuine, positive shift in motorist attitudes, aligning with modern global road safety management principles.

Moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach

Previously, under Sections 19(2) and 206(4) of the Motor Vehicles Act, any motorist facing a licence suspension was required to undergo a continuous five-day training programme at the Institute of Driver Training and Research (IDTR). The primary objectives of this exercise were to instil discipline, improve defensive driving skills, and cultivate respect for other road users. However, feedback revealed that forcing every offender—regardless of the severity of their infraction—into a five-day programme was practically challenging and often unnecessary. Realising that a smarter approach was needed, the MVD has structured corrective training durations based directly on the gravity and nature of each traffic offence.

Strict measures for reinstating licences

Under the updated system, suspended licences will only be reactivated by the licensing authority once the offender successfully completes the designated training period and submits a certificate. Attending this correctional programme is also a prerequisite for submitting any appeals to the appellate authority. Additionally, Regional Transport Officers (Enforcement) have been designated as Licensing Authorities to accelerate suspensions. To increase transparency and act as a deterrent, Rule 21-A of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) will be enforced, requiring licensing authorities to publish the names of drivers whose licences have been revoked after appeal on the public Sarathi portal and the official MVD website.

Mandatory five-day training for severe offences

For the most dangerous road violations, driving licences will be suspended for three months to a year, alongside five days of compulsory correctional classes at IDTR. This includes:

Drunk and reckless driving causing death: Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 106 (formerly IPC Section 304A) and MV Act Sections 184 and 185. Licence suspended for at least one year; repeat offences trigger permanent cancellation under Section 19(1-A)(b).

Negligent driving resulting in death: Charges under BNS Sections 281, 125, and 106. Suspended for Drunk or reckless driving causing accidents and injuries: BNS Section 281/125 and MV Act Sections 184 and 185. Suspended for a minimum of six months.

Dangerous driving causing accidents and injuries: BNS Section 281/125 and MV Act Section 184. Suspended for at least three months.

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Three-day correctional classes for moderate violations

Offenders in this category face licence suspensions from three to six months, paired with three days of training. Violations include:

Drunk driving: Caught via breathalysers or lab reports under MV Act Section 185. Minimum six-month suspension.

Speeding: Detected by AI cameras or speed-detection devices under MV Act Section 183(1) and CMVR Rule 21(9). Minimum three-month suspension.

Reckless driving: Under MV Act Section 184. Minimum six-month suspension.

Racing and speed trials: Under MV Act Section 189. Minimum six-month suspension.

Driving unsafe or defective vehicles: Under MV Act Section 190. Minimum six-month suspension.

One-day correctional session for minor infractions

For relatively minor infractions, a one-day training course accompanies a three-month suspension. This applies to:

Riding without a helmet: Under MV Act Section 194(C) & (D) for riders and pillions. Suspended for at least three months.

Overloading commercial goods vehicles: Under MV Act Section 194. Suspended for a minimum of three months.

Blocking emergency vehicles: Failing to yield path to ambulances or fire engines under MV Act Section 194(E). Suspended for a minimum of six months.

Other designated driving offences: Under CMVR Rule 21, sub-rule 1 (5, 6, 12, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23). Suspended for at least three months.

Representative image

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Translating rules into real-world change

While sitting in a classroom is rarely popular, the IDTR boasts an impressive 4.5-star rating on Google Reviews, indicating that drivers eventually find these sessions invaluable. However, the system's biggest hurdle remains impartial enforcement. In Kerala, many well-connected violators still manage to escape licences suspensions and mandatory classes, often aided by bureaucratic leniency or corruption. This double standard undermines reform efforts.

The dual standard of the Kerala driver

It is a well-observed paradox: Keralites who drive with exemplary discipline on roads abroad often abandon all civic sense the moment they return home. The issue in India has never been a lack of regulations, but rather the absence of uncompromising political and administrative will to implement them. Given the high volume of helmetless riding and vehicle overloading, actual implementation will be a logistical challenge. However, this scientific categorisation of traffic offences is a positive, proactive step by the MVD. If executed with absolute fairness, this policy could finally spearhead a safe and disciplined road culture in Kerala.

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(Dr Manoj Kumar B is an Associate Professor at SCMS, Kochi.)