Kochi: A 24-year-old man arrested in a theft case escaped from police custody in Kochi on Saturday. The incident took place outside the District Government Hospital at Aluva in the early hours of Saturday, where the accused underwent a mandatory medical examination before being produced before the magistrate.

The accused, Anwal Ali, a native of Assam, was taken into custody by the Kalamassery police in connection with a copper wire theft case on Friday night. According to the police, the escape occurred while officers were escorting Ali back to the police vehicle after completing the medical examination. “He suddenly broke free and ran,” a senior officer with the Kalamassery police told Onmanorama.

Initial reports suggested that the accused was not handcuffed at the time of the escape. However, the police later clarified that Ali was in handcuffs when he fled.

“He was handcuffed. Despite that, he managed to break away from custody and ran towards the side of the hospital compound. Though the police chased him, he disappeared into the darkness,” the officer added.

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The police said an extensive search operation was launched to trace him. The Aluva East police, under whose jurisdiction the hospital comes, was also alerted and their support was sought to trace the accused.

“He has not been apprehended yet. We have circulated his photograph and alerted nearby police stations. Search teams have been deployed, and efforts are on to locate and arrest him at the earliest,” the officer added.

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The priority now is to arrest the escaped accused. However, further investigation into the escape is underway. Whether any action will be initiated against the officers who escorted the accused to the hospital is yet to be decided.