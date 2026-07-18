Kottayam: The Cherunarakam bridge near SH Mount has slipped into a state of alarming disrepair, with crumbling concrete pillars, rusting girders and loosening slabs posing a serious threat to commuters. Yet, despite clear signs of structural deterioration, the bridge has failed to attract the attention it urgently requires.

The bridge is a crucial link connecting Chootuveli on the MC Road with the Nattassery Timber Depot, Poothetta and neighbouring localities. It is also the shortest route for hundreds of Nattassery residents travelling to Kottayam town every day.

Spanning the Meenachil River, the bridge was originally built with a wooden deck supported by concrete pillars. Though the wooden superstructure was later replaced with iron girders and concrete slabs to improve durability, the original pillars were retained. More than five decades later, the pillars have deteriorated badly, with chunks of concrete falling away and reinforcing steel bars exposed.

The bridge has survived largely through makeshift repairs carried out over the years. The girders and slabs were periodically patched up to keep the structure intact, but the absence of any major maintenance for nearly two decades has left it in a dangerously fragile state. The handrails, too, have weakened considerably.

The bridge, which once carried autorickshaws, is now used only by two wheelers and pedestrians. Local residents say the entire structure shakes whenever a motorcycle passes, which has forced pedestrians to move aside until the vehicle has crossed.

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The bridge forms the boundary between Wards 6 and 11 of the Kottayam municipality. While the approach road from the Chootuveli side is relatively wide, it narrows sharply on the timber depot side. With the bridge continues to be used extensively, especially after dark, residents have intensified their demand for urgent intervention.

"The condition of the bridge is far beyond what the municipality can address on its own. A new bridge is the only solution. The project will require financial support from both the municipality and the MLA's Asset Development Fund. The authorities should also explore the possibility of securing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding," said councillor Vinu R Mohan.