Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Election Commission has announced the revision of electoral rolls for 38 vacant wards in local self-government institutions ahead of byelections. State Election Commissioner N Seshadrinathan said the draft electoral rolls will be published on July 21, while the final rolls will be released on August 19.

The electoral rolls are being updated to facilitate by-elections to wards that have fallen vacant following the disqualification, resignation or death of elected members.

Eligible voters whose names do not appear in the draft rolls can submit applications for inclusion between July 21 and August 5. Those who have attained the age of 18 years on or before January 1, 2026, are eligible to apply. Applications can be submitted online through the State Election Commission's website.

Applications for corrections to entries in the electoral rolls or for transfer between constituencies or wards can also be submitted online. However, applications seeking deletion of names must be registered online and the printed copy submitted in person or by post to the Electoral Registration Officer.

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The Additional Secretary of the respective corporation will serve as the Electoral Registration Officer for corporation wards, while the secretaries of the concerned municipalities and gram panchayats will act as Electoral Registration Officers for their respective wards.

The draft electoral rolls will be available at the concerned local self-government institutions, taluk offices, village offices and on the State Election Commission's website.

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The Commission will also prepare a separate electoral roll for overseas voters. Applications from Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) will be accepted online through Form 4A, which is available on the Commission's website.

Vacancies exist in 38 wards across 12 districts, excluding Kollam and Alappuzha. These include two corporation wards (Ernakulam and Kozhikode), three municipality wards (Thrissur, Palakkad and Kannur), three district panchayat wards (Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam and Palakkad), seven block panchayat wards, and 23 gram panchayat wards.