Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala may face partial power restrictions during evening peak hours on Friday, if electricity demand exceeds available supply, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) said in a press release.

With rainfall continuing to remain below normal in the state, KSEB expects today's electricity demand to increase by 200 to 300 MW compared with previous days.

Electricity consumption in the state has risen significantly due to deficient rainfall linked to the El Niño phenomenon and relatively high atmospheric temperatures. The surge in power demand across the country has also reduced the availability of electricity through power exchanges.

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved the purchase of 200 MW of power at ₹5.96 per unit. However, if this additional procurement proves insufficient and the required quantity of electricity is not available through power exchanges, KSEB said it may have to impose partial power restrictions during the evening peak hours on Friday.

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The board has urged consumers to use electricity judiciously during peak hours to help avoid supply restrictions.