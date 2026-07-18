The Kerala State Lotteries Department has recorded a complete sellout of its Monsoon Bumper lottery ahead of the draw scheduled for 2 pm on Saturday. Lottery Department Director Anju K S said all 40 lakh tickets printed for this year's bumper had been sold, making it the highest-ever sale for the Monsoon Bumper lottery.

Palakkad emerged as the top-selling district with 11,14,500 tickets sold, followed by Thrissur with 4,54,510 and Thiruvananthapuram with 3,58,500. Malappuram recorded the lowest sales at 1,29,000 tickets. In comparison, last year's Monsoon Bumper lottery sold 33 lakh tickets across the state.

Only tickets sold through authorised agents operating under the district lottery offices and sub-offices will be eligible for the draw.

The first prize is ₹10 crore, followed by a second prize of ₹10 lakh, a third prize of ₹5 lakh, and a fourth prize of ₹3 lakh. The lottery also offers several additional prizes worth ₹5,000, ₹1,000, ₹500 and ₹250.

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The Lottery Department has urged the public to remain vigilant against online fraud. It warned people not to book tickets or make payments through fake websites operating in the name of the Kerala State Lottery.

The department also cautioned that fraudsters may demand registration fees, processing charges, GST, taxes or security deposits on the false promise of releasing lottery winnings. Such demands are fraudulent, it said. People have been advised not to share bank account details, debit or credit card information, OTPs, UPI PINs or Aadhaar numbers with unknown persons.

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Anyone who falls victim to an online scam should immediately contact the National Cyber Crime Helpline (1930) or report the incident through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in), the director added.