A KSRTC employee was arrested for allegedly harassing a 32-year-old woman passenger while travelling on a KSRTC Super Fast bus near Haripad in Alappuzha on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Ranjan (53), a driver attached to the Kayamkulam KSRTC depot.

The incident took place near Kannukali Bridge in Karuvatta. The woman had fallen asleep around 6.30 am when she was allegedly grabbed by the driver, who was seated beside her, causing her to wake up in alarm. Ranjan allegedly got off the bus and attempted to flee following the incident. However, the driver of the moving bus stopped the vehicle, following which passengers and local residents chased, caught, and handed him over to the police.