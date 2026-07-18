How wonderful it would be to see a young Malayali's work showcased at Cannes Lions, a creative mind's ultimate dream? That is the little, big success story of Arun Anoop, a copywriter from Perinthalmanna, Kerala, who turned passion into global recognition.

But while chasing passion at work is rewarding, looking beyond it is just as essential. That is where "third places" come in - spaces outside home and work that everyone needs to find for their own peace.

Here are two insightful reads you shouldn't miss:

1. When a Malayali's Idea Made Its Way to the Cannes Lions Stage: A Conversation with Arun Anoop

This interview profiles Kerala-born copywriter Arun Anoop, whose UNICEF campaign 'I Want AI to Take My Job' gained global recognition and was showcased at Cannes Lions 2026. He reflects on the campaign’s journey, his creative philosophy, balancing commercial and social-impact work, and why human empathy, curiosity, and experiences remain essential in an AI-driven creative industry.

2. Why We Need a 'Third Place'?

This article explores the concept of the “Third Place”, social spaces beyond home and work that foster connection, creativity, and well-being. It explains how cafés, parks, libraries, and similar spaces help reduce stress, combat isolation, and build a sense of community, making a compelling case for investing time in meaningful, face-to-face interactions.