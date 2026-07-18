To celebrate 140 years since Karl Benz revolutionised transportation by patenting the world’s first motorcar, German luxury brand Mercedes-Benz has embarked on an extraordinary global expedition. Named '140 Years. 140 Places', this ambitious world tour spans six continents, passing through over 55 countries and covering more than 60,000 kilometres. It connects 140 historic and culturally significant locations worldwide, celebrating the enduring legacy of the automobile.

The epic journey was flagged off on January 29, 2026—commemorating the patent date of January 29, 1886—from Mercedes-Benz's headquarters in Stuttgart. Three top-tier S-Class sedans are undertaking this cross-continental voyage. In a fitting tribute to the pioneers of automotive history, the cars have been christened ‘Gottlieb’ (after Gottlieb Daimler), ‘Carl’ (after Karl Benz), and ‘Bertha’ (after Bertha Benz, who famously completed the first-ever long-distance car journey). After traversing Europe, North and South America, Australia, and parts of East and Southeast Asia, this prestigious caravan has rolled into India.

A tripartite journey through the subcontinent

The Indian leg of the expedition has been meticulously planned to showcase the country's rich heritage, diverse landscapes, and incredible engineering feats. To cover as much ground as possible, the three S-Class sedans have split onto distinct routes across the subcontinent. The Northern Route challenges the cars through the rugged terrains of Jammu and Kashmir, Manali, Leh-Ladakh, and Umling La, the highest motorable road in the world. The Eastern Route winds through historic cities like Lucknow, Varanasi, and Patna, before crossing into the scenic neighbouring kingdom of Bhutan. Meanwhile, the Southern Route journeys through Pune, Mumbai, and Hampi, before heading to Bengaluru, the hub of Mercedes-Benz’s crucial research and development operations in India. Ultimately, these routes will converge to complete the Indian chapter of this historic world tour.

From Delhi to Agra with Hani Musthafa

Among the select group of international media and auto experts invited to participate in the Indian leg of this monumental journey was prominent Malayali automotive journalist Hani Musthafa. While originally slated to drive the scenic Bengaluru-Goa route, scheduling constraints led him to choose the culturally significant Delhi-Agra route. Navigating the S-Class on this historic corridor and photographing the German luxury flagship against the iconic backdrop of the Taj Mahal proved to be an unforgettable highlight of the Indian tour. Musthafa noted that experiencing the supreme comfort and effortless power of the S-Class on Indian highways while carrying the weight of a 140-year legacy was a truly unparalleled experience.

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A legacy built to last

Far more than a simple road trip, the Mercedes-Benz global expedition is a moving testament to a history-defining invention. By successfully pushing these flagship luxury sedans through demanding transcontinental terrains, the German marque is proving that its engineering excellence remains as robust and peerless today as it was when the very first patent was filed 140 years ago. Following its Indian tour, the caravan will set its sights on Africa—journeying through Kenya, Egypt, and South Africa—before making its triumphant return to Europe for the grand finale.