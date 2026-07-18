Having a private green oasis is a dream for many, but limited apartment spaces and the inevitable mess of soil often deter aspiring gardeners. But do plants actually need soil to thrive? The answer is a resounding no. Many plants can flourish perfectly well in pure water or even harvest moisture directly from the air. Low-maintenance, space-saving, and highly stylish, these soil-less houseplants are taking urban homes by storm.

Lucky bamboo

Despite its name, this elegant plant is not actually a bamboo but a member of the Dracaena family. It is incredibly easy to grow in water. All you need is a glass jar, some fresh water, and a few decorative pebbles to hold the stalks in place. Believed to bring prosperity and positive energy according to Feng Shui, it has also become a highly popular gift. It thrives best in bright, indirect sunlight.

Money plant

An absolute staple in Indian households, the money plant grows remarkably fast in glass bottles filled with water. Place them on windowsills or shelves where they can receive indirect light, change the water once a week, and watch their heart-shaped, green-and-yellow variegated leaves cascade beautifully. Besides their aesthetic appeal, they are excellent natural air purifiers.

Spider plant

Ranked highly on NASA's list of air-purifying plants, the spider plant is perfect for hydroponic cultivation. When the mother plant produces small runners or "spiderettes", simply snip them off and place them in water to watch new roots emerge within days. Its arching green-and-white leaves filter indoor toxins, keeping your living space fresh and breathable.

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Peace lily

With its glossy dark-green leaves and elegant white blooms, the peace lily is a striking addition to any room. While traditionally grown in soil, it can be adapted to water-based setups. Specially designed glass vases where only the roots touch the water work best, as it is important to keep the leaves dry. Peace lilies survive well in low light, instantly revitalising the atmosphere.

Philodendron

These hardy tropical plants are exceptionally resilient and perfect for long-term water propagation. Just cut a healthy stem section and place it in water. To keep them thriving, add a few drops of diluted liquid fertiliser once a month. Their lush foliage makes them a perfect statement piece for living rooms or office desks.

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Air plant

As the name suggests, Tillandsia species require absolutely no soil and no standing water. In nature, they grow anchored to other trees or rocks, absorbing moisture and nutrients directly from the air through specialised cells on their leaves. All they need is a quick misting or a brief weekly soak in water. They look incredibly chic styled in glass globes or mounted on driftwood.

The newly developed indoor miniature lotus variety created by KV Ajitha. Photo: Special Arrangement

Miniature lotus

Associated with serenity and peace, lotuses are aquatic by nature and can now be grown indoors. Miniature lotus varieties can thrive in large glass bowls or small balcony tubs. Their round, floating leaves and elegant blossoms bring a serene, natural touch of positive energy into your home.

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Essential care tips for soil-less plants

To keep your soil-less garden flourishing, keep these simple guidelines in mind:



1. Water quality: Avoid chlorinated tap water. Instead, use boiled and cooled water or rainwater to prevent root rot.

2. Water changes: Always refresh the water in your jars every seven to ten days to keep it clean and oxygenated.

3. Lighting: Keep these plants away from harsh, direct sunlight. Bright, indirect light is ideal.

4. Nutrients: Since there is no soil to provide minerals, add a few drops of water-soluble liquid fertiliser once a month to supply essential nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus.