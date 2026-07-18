The Walayar police have booked a school teacher for assaulting a Class 6 student, officials said on Saturday. The teacher is accused of assaulting the student after she went out to play during the PT period without his permission.

The incident occurred on July 15 during the PT period. According to the students, they went out to play believing they had been allowed to do so. "Our class leader went to the teacher and asked if we could go and play since it was our PT period. But the teacher asked us to sit with our books," the student told the media.

She said that some boys from the class later went outside to collect a ball while the others remained in the classroom. "After they got the ball, they came back and called us. So we thought sir had then permitted us to play," she said.

The student alleged that the teacher became angry after seeing the students on the playground without his permission and called them back to the classroom. "He came to the ground and called us back. After we reached the classroom, he beat us," she said.

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According to the girl, the teacher allegedly assaulted 24 students of the class for going out to play during the PT period without his permission.

The girl further claimed that the teacher questioned the students, asking whether they would jump over the neighbouring wall and go on bike rides with intoxicated youths if they were invited.

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The Walayar police have registered a case and said an investigation is underway. "We visited the school and recorded several statements. A few more statements are yet to be recorded," the police told Onmanorama.