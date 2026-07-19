Thiruvananthapuram: Inspector Yahiya M of the MOIS Wing, State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), Chelannur, has been placed under suspension pending an inquiry after he allegedly entered the Nedumangad Police Station while intoxicated and attempted to free accused persons who were in police custody in connection with another case.

The incident occurred around 1.05 pm on Friday. According to the suspension order, Yahiya entered the police station without the permission of the guards on duty and allegedly tried to release the accused lodged in the station lock-up, who had been taken into custody following a clash near Chullimanoor, Panavoor, on Thursday. Police had registered five cases in connection with the incident, and the investigation was underway when the ASI allegedly attempted to free those in custody.

The suspension order was issued by the Inspector General of Police on behalf of the State Police Chief, based on reports submitted by the Thiruvananthapuram Range Police Deputy Inspector General and the Thiruvananthapuram Rural District Police Chief.

Suspecting that Yahiya was under the influence of alcohol, police took him to a hospital for a blood alcohol test. After he was brought back, a case was registered against him under Section 117(e) (penalises anyone who threatens, obstructs, or assaults a police officer with the manifest intention of preventing the officer from discharging their official duties) of the Kerala Police Act. The order states that his actions amounted to grave misconduct and brought disrepute to the police force.

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It also notes that videos of the incident went viral on social media, tarnishing the image of the police department. Allowing the officer to continue in service, the order says, could influence witnesses, hamper the ongoing criminal investigation and departmental proceedings, and adversely affect discipline within the force.

Invoking Rule 10 of the Kerala Police Departmental Inquiries, Punishment and Appeal (KPDIP&A) Rules, 1958, the State Police Chief placed Yahiya under suspension with immediate effect pending disciplinary proceedings. During the suspension period, he will be entitled only to the subsistence allowance admissible under the rules.

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The order also directed the Superintendent of Police, State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), to make the necessary entries regarding the suspension in Yahiya's service records.