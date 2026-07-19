With heavy rain likely to continue in the State, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a yellow alert for Malappuram, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Squally wind with speed 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over most parts of west central, adjoining a few parts of east central and some parts of north and south west Arabian Sea. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

The weather agency has warned of deteriorating visibility, temporary traffic disruption, uprooting of trees, which could cause damage to the power sector, the chances of landslide/mudslide/landslip, and damage to standing crops and vegetables. Citizens have been asked not to venture out unnecessarily and remain on alert.

As of now, the yellow alert has been extended to Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod for tomorrow as well.