The Munnar Police on Sunday arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly entering his former wife’s house and attacking her with a machete. The accused, Rajesh of Ambedkar Colony, Kothamedu, was apprehended from Marayoor.

He is accused of attacking his former wife, Vimala, who lives near the Power House area in Pallivasal, on Saturday morning. According to police, the arrest was made based on Vimala’s statement. She sustained injuries in the attack and was provided medical treatment.

Police said the attack was allegedly carried out following a dispute after Vimala reportedly made derogatory remarks about Rajesh’s present wife to his mother.