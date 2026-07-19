Toyota has released the first official teaser of the next-generation Hilux, set for its global debut on 28 July 2026. Maintaining its legendary body-on-frame credentials, the lifestyle pickup continues to utilise Toyota's trusted IMV platform. However, it brings substantial aesthetic and technological updates, promising a bolder presence on and off the road.

The teaser showcases the next-generation Hilux in eye-catching bronze and orange shades, emphasizing its beefed-up stance. Replacing the traditional brand logo, a bold, capitalised 'TOYOTA' moniker dominates the front grille, paired with a new silver skid plate for a highly muscular look. Slimmer LED headlamps, black alloy wheels, black plastic wheel arch cladding, cabin roll bars, and a shark-fin antenna round off its rugged silhouette. While the rear is partially obscured, global models are expected to feature matching 'TOYOTA' branding on the tailgate, vertical LED tail-lamp clusters, and an integrated step bumper for easier cargo bed access.

A modernised, tech-rich cabin

Though Toyota has not yet confirmed the exact feature list for the Indian market, the global next-generation Hilux offers massive upgrades inside its double-cab layout. Highlights include dual 12.3-inch displays—one acting as a customisable digital driver's display with four visual themes and the other running the latest Toyota Smart Connect infotainment system. Drivers can also expect wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 360-degree camera system.

Mild-hybrid diesel power under the hood

The next-generation Hilux is expected to retain its reliable 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, delivering 204 hp. This powertrain generates 420 Nm of torque when paired with the six-speed manual gearbox, and 500 Nm when mated to the six-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. In line with the updated Fortuner, the pickup is highly likely to feature 48V mild-hybrid technology. This system uses regenerative braking and an automatic stop-start function to improve fuel efficiency and provide smoother power delivery. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) will also head the comprehensive safety suite.

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Market launch and pricing

With its official global unveiling scheduled for 28 July 2026, the updated Hilux is expected to carry a price premium over the current generation. In India, the outgoing Hilux is priced between ₹28.50 lakh and ₹36 lakh ex-showroom. Upon its arrival, the new lifestyle pickup will resume its rivalry with the Isuzu V-Cross in the premium utility segment.