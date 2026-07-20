The Thiruvananthapuram honey-trap case, in which a businessman from Telangana was allegedly duped of ₹ 5 crore, has taken a new turn, with revelations from Roshni Suresh, who released a video on social media claiming that the accusations against her were fabricated. She was presented before the magistrate and released on bail on Sunday due to insufficient evidence.

The primary allegations against the accused is that she had duped Vijaykumar of ₹5 crore during various instances. However, Roshni has refuted the claims. Both Vijaykumar and Roshni are partners of a firm which has multiple branches across the State.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Roshni stated that she met Vijaykumar in 2020 and got married in 2022. The couple had a son in 2023, after which Roshni learned that Vijaykumar was already married when he met her. To avoid further complications, they decided to continue as business partners. Around this time, their friend Vipin blackmailed the couple that he would inform Vijaykumar’s wife about their affair. “I was mentally and physically drained because of his demands,” says Roshni. Both Vipin and his wife, Divya, blackmailed them for their own needs. Eventually, Roshni had registered a complaint with the Thrikkakara police alleging the couple of blackmail.

Roshni said that those who supported her are also being targeted. “The second accused, Jibin, is the brother of Vipin. His wife and my brother have been targeted as well. It was Jibin who had urged me to file a complaint against his brother. But now, they are being named as my associates’’ said Roshni.

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When asked about the alleged transactions, she stated that Vijaykumar coerced her into changing the ownership of her flat, to which she obliged. “He told me that he had to settle debts and I believed even when my family warned me. That was my biggest mistake,” said Roshni. Her main concern amidst all these issues is that Vijaykumar has alleged that she falsely claimed the paternity of their son.

Vanchiyoor police said that the police will probe Roshni's statements.